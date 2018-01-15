No. 23 Michigan takes aim at ailing Maryland

Michigan, despite being unranked last week and losing a game, got into the AP Top 25 at No. 23 heading into its game against Maryland on Monday night at the Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The reason for coach John Beilein's team ascension into the rankings?

The loss last week was a close one at home to then-No. 5 Purdue, 70-69. The Wolverines (15-4, 4-2 Big Ten) then defeated No. 4 Michigan State 82-72 in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday, only their third win at the Breslin Center since 1998.

With having to face the Terrapins (14-5, 3-3) two days after upsetting the Spartans, Beilein is stressing to his team to maintain its focus.

"(The win over Michigan State) doesn't mean anything if we can't continue this trend," said Beilein, whose team has won eight of its last nine games.

Despite playing with a sore ankle, forward Moe Wagner scored a career-high 27 points against the Spartans.

Zavier Simpson, a sophomore point guard, made the go-ahead layup with 14:28 left in regulation, the 13th lead change in an intense game with 11 ties. Simpson finished with 16 points, most coming off penetration in Michigan's attacking style.

The Terrapins, meanwhile, are living in a world of hurt.

They lost 91-69 at Ohio State on Saturday with only five healthy scholarship players.

Maryland is already without forwards Justin Jackson (shoulder) and Ivan Bender (knee), both lost for the season with injuries. Guard Dion Wiley is out indefinitely with a concussion. Center Michal Cekovsky and forward Bruno Fernando battled flu-like symptoms but managed to play against the Buckeyes.

Cekovsky played well, making his first five shots and finishing with a career-high 18 points. Fernando scored his only basket on a dunk early in the second half before coach Mark Turgeon pulled him for the rest of the game.