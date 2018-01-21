No. 23 Michigan rebounds with 62-47 win over Rutgers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- John Beilein and Michigan are ready for a much-needed breather.

Moe Wagner scored 16 points and Duncan Robinson added 12 to lift the 23rd-ranked Wolverines to a 62-47 victory over Rutgers on Sunday. It was the fourth game in nine days for Michigan, which rebounded nicely from a 20-point loss at Nebraska on Thursday.

''On Monday, our kids need just a day off,'' said Beilein, Michigan's coach. ''That's going to be huge for us. ... Not allowed in the gym, don't touch a ball. We just need to do that.''

The Wolverines (17-5, 6-3 Big Ten) took the lead for good with a 13-0 run in the first half. Michigan shot just 43 percent from the field, but the Wolverines are more capable of winning with defense than in the past, and they held Rutgers (12-9, 2-6) to only 33 percent.

''If you can't score, you can't win,'' Scarlet Knights coach Steve Pikiell said. ''Certainly not on the road through this league against a ranked team (with) well-coached, good players.

Corey Sanders scored 12 points for Rutgers, and Deshawn Freeman added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Freeman also had the only assist of the game for the Scarlet Knights.

''I knew they had zero at halftime. Coach said that in his halftime speech,'' Robinson said. ''They were playing a lot of one on one. They had some success with it too, so we just tried to battle, stay in gaps and compete.''

Robinson came in shooting only 36 percent from 3-point range on the season after finishing over 40 percent in his first two seasons with the Wolverines. He went 4 of 8 from beyond the arc Sunday, playing crucial first-half minutes after Isaiah Livers was called for two quick fouls.

Zavier Simpson had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Michigan, and Charles Matthews added 10 points.