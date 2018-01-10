No. 23 FSU aims to rebound vs. Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- No. 23 Florida State will host Louisville on Wednesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center, where both programs will try to rebound from weekend losses.

The Seminoles (12-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped their most recent outing 80-74 on Sunday at No. 18 Miami, which led throughout and was never really threatened by rival Florida State.

The Seminoles entered the game with their confidence at a season high after knocking off No. 20 North Carolina last Wednesday for their first win against the Tar Heels since the 2012 ACC Championship Game.

The victory over North Carolina also extended Florida State's home win streak to 28 games at the Tucker Center, where they haven't lost since the 2015-16 season. The home winning streak is the third longest in the nation behind Cincinnati (35 games) and Southern Methodist University (34).

The Seminoles were poised to make a significant move in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after the win over the then-No. 12 Tar Heels, but the loss to Miami prevented that. Instead, Florida State moved up one spot from No. 24 to No. 23 in the latest poll released Monday.

Florida State, which was down as many as 16 points in the second half to the Hurricanes, nearly rallied in the final minute -- cutting the Miami lead to four points with less than 30 seconds remaining -- but the comeback fell short.

"In the second half, we were a little more aggressive," said Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, whose team shot a season-low 36 percent in the loss. "But we had dug such a hole, it was hard to pull out of it."

Like Florida State, Louisville (11-4, 1-1) enters Wednesday's game looking to get back on track after a 74-69 overtime loss to No. 19 Clemson last Saturday.

It was the Cardinals' second loss in their last three games after being routed 90-61 by rival and No. 16 Kentucky on Dec. 29. Louisville beat Pitt 77-51 in between those two games to open ACC play.