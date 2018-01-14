No. 23 Florida State trying to rest before facing Boston College

BOSTON -- After surviving a double-overtime scare at home against Syracuse, No. 23 Florida State has a quick turnaround when it visits Boston College for another ACC game on Monday night.

And the theme leading up to the game will be rest.

"We'll walk through (our game plan), our game preparation will be more mental," coach Leonard Hamilton said after his team raised its record to 13-4 and 2-3 in the ACC Saturday. "We will not expend very much energy at all.

"We'll have mandatory treatments with cold tubs and other things that can rejuvenate the muscles."

The Seminoles used an 11-2 run in the second OT to subdue the Orange, and now visit a team that already has a home win over No. 1 Duke on its resume.

"We'll have to probably sub some guys early and get more minutes for guys like M.J. (Walker), Mfiondu (Kabengele) and Brandon Allen, guys who didn't get as many minutes tonight," Hamilton said. "They'll need to be ready, because there will be some factors that may give us fatigue."

The Eagles, playing their first game since losing at No. 20 North Carolina, were tied 38-38 with Dartmouth Saturday before Ky Bowman hit an off-balance 3-pointer to close the first half.

Bowman then took off in the second, scoring 16 more points as Boston College (12-6, 2-3) to put the game away -- and lift his team to 10-1 at home, where the Eagles have also beaten Wake Forest.

The Eagles' only home loss came after a comeback from a 19-point deficit against No. 25 Clemson that left the game tied in the closing minutes. The Tigers prevailed 74-70.

The Eagles also suffered a one-point loss at No. 9 Virginia that ended a five-game winning streak.

Boston College, already with three more wins than last season, is obviously no longer a conference doormat.

Florida State has won the last six and nine of the last 10 games against Boston College, also winning the last two at Conte Forum.