No. 23 Auburn pulls away in 2nd half, tops Washington 84-61

  • Washington guard Keyon Menifield, right, goes up for a shot against Auburn forward Johni Broome during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    1/5

    No. 23 Auburn pulls away in 2nd half, tops Washington 84-61

    Washington guard Keyon Menifield, right, goes up for a shot against Auburn forward Johni Broome during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
  • Auburn center Dylan Cardwell, left, pulls down a rebound against Washington center Braxton Meah, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    2/5

    No. 23 Auburn pulls away in 2nd half, tops Washington 84-61

    Auburn center Dylan Cardwell, left, pulls down a rebound against Washington center Braxton Meah, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
  • Auburn forward Johni Broome attempts a shot over Washington forward Jackson Grant, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    3/5

    No. 23 Auburn pulls away in 2nd half, tops Washington 84-61

    Auburn forward Johni Broome attempts a shot over Washington forward Jackson Grant, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Auburn forward Johni Broome dunks over Washington guard PJ Fuller II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    4/5

    No. 23 Auburn pulls away in 2nd half, tops Washington 84-61

    Auburn forward Johni Broome dunks over Washington guard PJ Fuller II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
  • Auburn forward Chris Moore, right, drives past Washington forward Keion Brooks Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    5/5

    No. 23 Auburn pulls away in 2nd half, tops Washington 84-61

    Auburn forward Chris Moore, right, drives past Washington forward Keion Brooks Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Washington guard Keyon Menifield, right, goes up for a shot against Auburn forward Johni Broome during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell, left, pulls down a rebound against Washington center Braxton Meah, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Auburn forward Johni Broome attempts a shot over Washington forward Jackson Grant, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Auburn forward Johni Broome dunks over Washington guard PJ Fuller II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Auburn forward Chris Moore, right, drives past Washington forward Keion Brooks Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
·2 min read

SEATTLE (AP) Jaylin Williams scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half, Johni Broome also scored 18, and No. 23 Auburn ran away in the second half for an 84-61 win over Washington on Wednesday night.

Auburn (10-2) closed out a two-game West Coast trip and rebounded impressively after losing at Southern California last Sunday. It was the Tigers' final tuneup before the start of Southeastern Conference play next week.

Chris Moore added 12 points and Wendell Green Jr. added 11 for Auburn, which shot 21 of 29 (72.4%) in the second half and led by as many as 27.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (9-4) with 15 points and Koren Johnson scored 12, but it was a disappointing effort and another missed opportunity for the Huskies to earn an attention-grabbing victory.

It was the Huskies' first home nonconference game against a ranked opponent other than Gonzaga in eight years and Washington fell flat, sending fans headed for the exits with plenty of time left in the second half.

Williams keyed a 14-0 run by the Tigers in a first half where scoring was difficult to come by. Auburn led by as many as 15 late in the first half and used another 15-2 run midway through the second half after Washington had pulled within six.

Auburn had lost two of its previous three games and Williams struggled offensively in both defeats. He had eight points in the loss to USC and scored five in a loss to Memphis on Dec. 10.

His first-half scoring punch was welcome. Auburn took a 27-12 lead thanks to its 14-0 run in which Williams had eight points.

Washington used a late spurt to pull within 31-23 at halftime, but the Huskies' first half numbers were ugly: 21.2% shooting, seven turnovers and no player with more than five points.

Washington got within 39-33 before the Tigers pulled away. Broome had 12 points in the second half, making 6 of 7 shots. Auburn made nine straight baskets during one stretch, carving up Washington's press defense with ease.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers had never played a game in the Pacific Northwest. Auburn's only other games against teams from the region were against Oregon in 2000 and Gonzaga in 2020, both at neutral sites.

Washington: The Huskies' last nonconference home game against a ranked team other than Gonzaga was San Diego State on Dec. 7, 2014. Washington dropped to 5-16 against ranked opponents under coach Mike Hopkins and 0-2 this season.

UP NEXT

Auburn: The Tigers open SEC play next Wednesday, hosting Florida.

Washington: The Huskies return to Pac-12 play, hosting USC on Dec. 30.

---

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • 6 reasons behind the Raptors' 6-game losing streak

    The Toronto Raptors are going through their worst slump in years, but what's really behind the team's six-game losing streak?

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country