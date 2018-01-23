No. 22 Vols still sorting out which combinations work best

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee coach Rick Barnes continues searching for the right combinations to put on the floor even as his team remains in the Top 25 and moves closer to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

The shuffling was particularly evident Saturday in Tennessee's 70-63 victory at South Carolina as Lamonte' Turner and Derrick Walker delivered notable performances off the bench and Yves Pons made a surprise appearance.

''We're going to use all our guys,'' Barnes said. ''Some nights, it might be this guy or that guy getting the call. The next game, it might be someone else.''

The unsettled rotation hasn't bothered the 22nd-ranked Volunteers.

Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 SEC) has won four of its last five games heading into a home matchup Tuesday with Vanderbilt (7-12, 2-5) as the Vols seek a regular-season sweep of their in-state rival. Tennessee rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to win 92-84 at Vanderbilt on Jan. 9.

The Vols have received reliable production from forwards Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield, who combined for 59 points in the first Vanderbilt game.

''Williams obviously controlled the game, him and Schofield,'' Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said. ''We're going to have to try and do something to try and neutralize them better.''

Williams scored 37 points against Vanderbilt and is averaging 16.4 points to rank fifth in the SEC . Schofield had 22 against Vanderbilt and has scored in double figures in 13 consecutive games.

Tennessee hasn't gotten that kind of consistency from anyone else.

''I think we're at our best when we have great balance in scoring, as opposed to Grant Williams getting 30-some points,'' Barnes said.

The streakiness is most apparent in the backcourt.

Starting point guard Jordan Bone averages 8.2 points, but he's scored a total of three points over Tennessee's last two games. Jordan Bowden averages 9.8 points as the Vols' starting shooting guard, but he went scoreless against South Carolina and had just two points last week in a 59-55 loss at Missouri .