No. 22 Texas Tech tops No. 18 Baylor 77-53 in Big 12 opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Texas Tech is starting to look like the Red Raiders of a decade ago, when they were winning NCAA Tournament games under Bob Knight with Chris Beard as one of his top assistants.

Beard's bunch took another big step in the Big 12 opener.

Keenan Evans scored 18 points, freshman Zhaire Smith added 15 in his conference debut and the No. 22 Red Raiders rolled past 18th-ranked Baylor 77-53 on Friday night.

Texas Tech (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) beat a ranked team while in the poll themselves for the first time since 2005. Knight was the coach and Beard was on the staff when 24th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 11 Gonzaga 71-69 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

''We're pleased to win tonight because we know how hard it is to win games in this league,'' said Beard, in his second year leading the Red Raiders. ''We're pleased to protect our home court. But now we've got to validate this. No championship is ever won the first game.''

Mark Vital scored 12 points for the Bears (10-3, 0-1), who were missing Big 12 rebounding leader Jo Lual-Acuil because of a left foot sprain. Baylor was outrebounded 39-21, including 22-8 in the first half while falling behind 40-19.

Manu Lecomte, the No. 2 scorer in the Big 12 at 18.4 points per game coming in, scored eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. King McClure and Tristan Clark had 10 points apiece.

The Red Raiders, second nationally in points allowed and opposing shooting percentage, held Baylor to a season low in points. The Bears shot 30 percent in the first half and 37 percent for the game.

''I thought first half, we were all embarrassed by how we played,'' coach Scott Drew said. ''Hopefully we'll get a lot better. Nobody likes the feeling that we have after today's game.''

Jarrett Culver, another freshman, hit a jumper to start a 14-0 run for a 29-9 lead in the first half and finished with 13 points. Niem Stevenson had 11 points and a game-high five assists for the Red Raiders in the first meeting out of 135 with both of these longtime league rivals ranked.