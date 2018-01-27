No. 22 Tennessee tries to solve Iowa State's home mastery

The last five ranked nonconference teams to visit Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum left unhappy. No. 22 Tennessee is up next for the Cyclones on Saturday in one of several intriguing matchups in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Iowa State failed to build momentum off of its big win over then-No. 8 Texas Tech last Saturday. The Cyclones lost 73-57 at Texas on Monday and are now 2-6 in Big 12 play. They'll have their hands full with the surging Volunteers, who have won five of six in the rugged SEC.

"We're going to have to play really, really well," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm told reporters this week. "I love the challenge."

Tennessee (14-5, 5-3 SEC) bounced back from a loss at Missouri with back-to-back SEC wins, including 67-62 victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The Volunteers have held their last four opponents to 63 points or less and saw their starting guard bust out of a shooting slump in the win over the Commodores.

Jordan Bowden scored 19 points, connecting on 5 of 7 3-pointers against Vanderbilt.

"What I've been waiting on for the past two games, finally seeing one go in," Bowden told reporters after the victory, which kept the Volunteers within two games of first-place Auburn.

The re-emergence of Bowden from the outside will only help the Volunteers' bread-and-butter inside game, featuring Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield. Williams leads Tennessee in scoring (16.5 points per game) and rebounding (6.2 per game). Schofield is second (12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds) on the team in both categories.

After holding Texas Tech to just 34 percent shooting from the field in an impressive win, Iowa State (11-8, 2-6 Big 12) struggled with Texas big man Mo Bamba in Monday's loss. Bamba scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a dominating performance.