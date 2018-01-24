No. 22 Tennessee hangs on to beat Vanderbilt 67-62

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee guard Jordan Bowden disagreed with his coach's assessment this week that the sophomore guard wasn't slumping.

He made sure to break out in a big way on Tuesday night.

Bowden scored 19 points and shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range as Tennessee built a 20-point second-half lead before hanging on for a 67-62 victory over Vanderbilt.

''Mainly it was my teammates who just kept telling me to keep shooting the ball, keep shooting the ball,'' Bowden said. ''Derrick Walker, before every game, he tells me, 'You're the best shooter in the country.' It gives me that confidence every game.''

Tennessee (14-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) earned its fifth win in six games and withstood a brilliant performance from Vanderbilt's Riley LaChance, who scored all of his 25 points in the second half as the Commodores got to within two in the closing minutes.

Bowden is shooting 53.8 percent (35 of 65) from 3-point range this season. His efficient night came after he had just two points in a loss at Missouri and went scoreless in a victory at South Carolina last week.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Monday he didn't think Bowden was in a slump. Barnes noted at the time that a slumping player ''won't take the shots he should take'' and that Bowden was avoiding that trap.

Bowden said he did believe he was slumping, and his relief was evident when his shots started falling against Vanderbilt.

''What I've been waiting on for the past two games, finally seeing one go in,'' Bowden said. ''It was a good thing to see.''

After leading 41-21 with 14 1/2 minutes left, Tennessee barely survived.

Tennessee was clinging to a 60-58 advantage after Vanderbilt's Jeff Roberson made one of two free-throw attempts with 1:19 remaining. Tennessee's Lamonte' Turner answered by sinking a 3-pointer with 1:03 left.