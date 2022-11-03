No. 22 Syracuse eyes first win Pittsburgh in 21 years

WILL GRAVES
·4 min read
  • Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena (2) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    1/4

    Notre Dame Syracuse Football

    Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena (2) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Syracuse defensive back Ja'Had Carter, right, returns an interception as Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) pursues over Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    2/4

    Notre Dame Syracuse Football

    Syracuse defensive back Ja'Had Carter, right, returns an interception as Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) pursues over Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) breaks away from North Carolina defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) and defensive lineman Kevin Hester Jr. (98) en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    3/4

    Pittsburgh North Carolina Football

    Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) breaks away from North Carolina defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) and defensive lineman Kevin Hester Jr. (98) en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    4/4

    Pittsburgh North Carolina Football

    Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena (2) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Syracuse defensive back Ja'Had Carter, right, returns an interception as Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) pursues over Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) breaks away from North Carolina defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) and defensive lineman Kevin Hester Jr. (98) en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Syracuse has spent most of the fall upending expectations. Ripping off six straight victories to start the season will do that.

Losses to Clemson and Notre Dame have slowed momentum a bit, though the 22nd-ranked Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC) can take another step forward by doing something the program hasn't done in more than two decades: win in Pittsburgh.

Syracuse gets another chance on Saturday when it faces the defending ACC champion Panthers (4-4, 1-3), who saw any remote chance of claiming a second straight Coastal Division crown evaporate after wilting late against North Carolina last week.

The Orange, surprisingly, still have an outside shot of capturing the Atlantic, though it likely needs to win out and hope Clemson stumbles a couple of times down the stretch. It certainly beats the usual alternative of entering November and not having any shot at all.

“We just have to bounce back," Syracuse defensive back Ja’Had Carter said. "Those two losses were major, but we’re just in the mindset now that we can’t lose anymore because we want to get to that ultimate goal (winning the division). We’re just focused and putting our head down and got to come out with a victory.”

Something the Orange haven't done at Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) since 2001. No wonder Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi shrugged this week when asked about the program's long rivalry against Syracuse, one that dates to 1955 but has seen the Panthers win 17 of the last 20 meetings.

“I think we all go back to the Big East days,” Narduzzi said. “Is it one of those where we’re going to go fight in the tunnel? I don’t think so. But it’s a rival game. But I don’t know if it’s to that extent.”

A win by the Orange might provide the Panthers with a refresher.

“We just know what we have to do,” Carter said. “Two games didn’t go our way, so we’ve just got to come out with that (under) dog mentality.”

IZZY DOES IT

With USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis off to a slow start, the Panthers have relied heavily on running back Israel Abanikanda in a return to the “ground and pound” approach that has long been the standard at Pitt before former quarterback Kenny Pickett's breakout Heisman Trophy campaign last season.

Abanikanda leads the ACC in rushing (135.8 yards per game) and tops the nation in all-purpose yards and has piled up 17 touchdowns, or seven more than he had in his first two seasons combined. He'll face a Syracuse defense that was pushed around by Clemson and Notre Dame, games in which the Orange surrendered a combined 485 yards on the ground.

“Their back, No. 2, he does a lot of different things and is very explosive,” Orange linebacker Marlowe Max said. "We’re focusing on shutting down the run.”

WHO’S THE QUARTERBACK?

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader, who was injured in the Orange’s six-point loss at Clemson on Oct. 22, did not play in the second half of last week’s home loss to Notre Dame. He started the game by throwing a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage and coach Dino Babers replaced him with redshirt freshman Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in the third quarter.

Neither player was made available this week for interviews and both are listed 1-2 on the depth chart for Pitt. If Del Rio-Wilson gets the nod, it’ll be the first career start for the Florida transfer.

“We’re preparing for both for them,” Narduzzi said. “We won’t change our scout team quarterbacks for that matter, but they’re both guys that are athletic. They both throw the ball well. I don’t know if the offense changes a whole bunch based on who plays.”

FINISHING STRONG?

The Panthers have struggled to close out opponents of late. Louisville ripped off 17 unanswered fourth-quarter points to win going away two weeks ago and North Carolina followed it up by scoring three touchdowns in the final 15 minutes to turn a 24-21 deficit into a 42-24 victory.

“Historically I think we’ve been a pretty good fourth-quarter team, so is that something we’re doing or is it something the other team is doing?” Narduzzi said. “If the other team is a good fourth-quarter team, and both of them (games) are on the road in good atmospheres, so as a coach you never know what to attribute it to. ... I think the parity in college football and obviously around the ACC is strong, as well. ”

___

AP Sports Writer John Kekis in Syracuse, New York, contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Oilers' McDavid, Devils' Bratt, Wild's Fleury named NHL three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Edmonton centre Connor McDavid, New Jersey left-wing Jesper Bratt and Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. McDavid topped the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games to lead Edmonton to a perfect week and into second place in the Pacific Division. All eight points came on goals that tied the game or gave the Oilers the lead. McDavid recorded his second hat trick of the season and added an assist in a 6-5 victo

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Spieker, Alouettes hold off Argonauts in 38-33 regular-season finale victory

    TORONTO — Cole Spieker is sure to be a talking point among the Montreal Alouettes coaching staff as they prepare for the playoffs. The Alouettes rookie receiver made quite the case to dress in next week's East semifinal after catching six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in Montreal's 38-33 win against the Toronto Argonauts in the regular-season finale on Saturday before 13,155 at BMO Field. It was the first career start for the 26-year-old from Brainerd, Minn., who had spent most of the sea

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat

    DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period for New York and fourth against Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger in the second. The Stars were already without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen with an upper-body injury when Oettinger was sidelined by a lowe

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • CPL unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC, names first head coach

    LANGLEY, B.C. — The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night — Vancouver FC. Afshin Ghotbi was also named the franchise's first head coach. Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season. The CPL had announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021. The league then announced in April that the Vancouver-area club would call Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C., home. Vancouver's logo is a V-shape design that evokes a bald e

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea