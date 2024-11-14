No. 22 St. John's beats Wagner 66-45 for 1st win as a ranked team in nearly 10 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Deivon Smith drained a 3-pointer midway through the second half to start an 18-0 spurt that propelled No. 22 St. John's past Wagner 66-45 on Wednesday night for its first victory as a ranked team in almost 10 years.

RJ Luis Jr. had 13 points, Aaron Scott scored 11 and the 6-foot Smith grabbed a team-high eight rebounds as St. John's (3-0) pulled away down the stretch following a sloppy performance over the first 30 minutes.

In their second season under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, the Red Storm jumped into the AP Top 25 poll this week for the first time since January 2019 and won their first game as a ranked team since topping Tulane on Dec. 28, 2014.

Javier Ezquerra scored 10 points to pace Wagner (1-2).

Takeaways

Wagner: The Seahawks were picked as co-favorites with Central Connecticut State in the NEC preseason coaches' poll. They outhustled St. John's for 30 minutes but shot 29.1% percent from the field and 5 for 24 (21%) from 3-point range.

St. John's: The Red Storm went only 18 for 30 at the free-throw line (60%) in Pitino's first game coaching a Top 25 team since he was at Louisville.

Key moment

Seahawks freshman Zavier Fitch lost a sneaker near midcourt late in the first half and Ezquerra dribbled the ball right off the footwear, allowing Simeon Wilcher to scoop up an easy steal for a layup that capped a 10-2 spurt and gave St. John's a 30-20 lead.

Key stat

St. John's outscored Wagner 20-0 in fast-break points.

Up next

Wagner visits Seton Hall on Saturday, while St. John's will play New Mexico, coached by Pitino's son, Richard, on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press