No. 22 San Diego State vs. Air Force resumes after delay

View photos
San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny attends warmups before an NCAA football game against Air Force, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) -- The game between No. 22 San Diego State and Air Force has resumed after an 88-minute delay due to lightning in the second quarter.

The teams kicked off amid a steady rain Saturday and it only got worse before officials sent the teams to the locker rooms with 7:56 remaining in the first half. Air Force led 9-0.

Both teams agreed to skip a break for halftime.

Air Force announced the attendance at 27,575, but there was hardly anyone in the seats after the break.

The last time there was a weather delay at Falcon Stadium was 1993 against the Aztecs.