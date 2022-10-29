No. 22 Kansas State annihilates No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0

Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Raise your hand if you saw this coming.

With second place in the Big 12 standings on the line, No. 22 Kansas State stunned No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday with a 48-0 blowout of the Cowboys before a sellout crowd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from the Wildcats' most complete performance of the season as they improved to 6-2 with a 4-1 league record:

Will Howard to the rescue

Adrian Martinez suited up and went through pregame warmups, then took all the snaps with the first-team offense before K-State went back to the locker room.

Either it was a well-orchestrated ruse, or he just wasn't ready to go.

Regardless, when the Wildcats won the coin toss and chose to receive, it was backup Will Howard who got the start, and boy did he deliver.

Howard, who led the Wildcats to four first-half touchdowns in relief of an injured Martinez last week at TCU, engineered two scoring drives to start the game, and by halftime K-State led Oklahoma State, 35-0.

Howard completed 15 of 23 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns in the half and the Wildcats had 350 total yards at the break. Deuce Vaughn rushed for 121 yards before the break, including a 62-yard scoring dash that made it 14-0 with less than seven minutes elapsed.

Ty Zentner, who won the kicking job from Chris Tennant during the week, booted field goals of 23 and 29 yards in the second half.

Howard's final numbers: 21 of 37 passing for a career-high 296 yards and four touchdowns. The Wildcats finished with 495 yards of total offense, including 158 rushing for Vaughn. Malik Knowles had eight catches for 113 yards and Kade Warner five for 97 with two touchdowns

Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner catches a touchdown during the first quarter against Oklahoma State.
Turnover for K-State defense? Must be back at the Bill

We've all heard of home cooking, but K-State's defense has taken that to extremes this year.

While the Wildcats are 2-1 on the road, they have yet to force a turnover away from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

By contrast, they came into Saturday's game with 11 turnovers at home — nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The Wildcats added to that number against Oklahoma State with two more in the first half and a Krew Jackson pick in the closing minutes.

Linebacker Austin Moore forced a first-quarter fumble and Brendan Mott recovered in the red zone to derail an early Cowboy drive. The second turnover, a Julius Brents interception, set up a K-State touchdown when Howard hit Warner for a 41-yard score.

With the big lead, K-State was able to tee off on Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. Mott and Felix Anudike-Uzomah each had a sack for the Wildcats. Jackson added a sack of backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy in the fourth quarter.

What the win means for Kansas State

By knocking off Oklahoma State, Kansas State not only collected another victory over a ranked opponent, but took sole possession of second place in the Big 12. The Wildcats, 6-2 overall, pushed their conference record to 4-1, one game behind TCU.

Oklahoma State fell to 6-2 and dropped into a third-place tie with idle Texas at 3-2.

K-State plays host to Texas next week with a chance to extend its lead over the Longhorns. Oklahoma will try its luck in the Sunflower State again with a road trip to Kansas, which had a bye this week.

With the victory, K-State now also is bowl eligible for the third time in three seasons under coach Chris Klieman.

