No. 22 Illinois thrashes No. 9 Oregon 109-77

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Tre White had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 22 Illinois made a resounding statement on the road with a 109-77 blowout of ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday night.

Ben Humrichous shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 18 points on a night when Illinois went 16 for 29 behind the arc. Kylan Boswell also made four 3s and finished with 15 points for the Fighting Illini (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten).

Kasparas Jakucionis added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jake Davis scored 12.

Supreme Cook scored 20 to lead the Ducks (12-2, 1-2), while Nate Bittle added 13 points and five rebounds.

Illinois built a seven-point lead at halftime before opening the second half on a 22-6 run to pull away.

Oregon took a 7-2 lead before the Illini scored 12 straight points, including the last six from Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.

NO. 19 GONZAGA 81, PORTLAND 50

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nolan Hickman had 13 points and No. 19 Gonzaga cruised to a victory over Portland.

Ryan Nembhard added 10 points and nine assists for the Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Dusty Stromer scored 12, Braden Huff had 10 points and Michael Ajayi pulled down 15 rebounds.

Redshirt freshman Vincent Delano was the only player in double figures for the Pilots (5-11, 0-3) with 12 points. Delano shot 6 for 16 from the field and Portland was held to 33.3% overall, including 4 of 25 (16%) from 3-point range.

Ben Gregg had four of Gonzaga’s 10 steals.

NO. PURDUE 81, MINNESOTA 61

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Braden Smith had 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds as No. 20 Purdue pulled away from Minnesota.

Trey Kaufman-Renn added 17 points for the Boilermakers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten), who notched their first road win of the season after losing at Marquette and Penn State. Purdue, the two-time defending regular-season Big Ten champion, has the best cumulative road record in conference play over the last three seasons at 15-7.

Dawson Garcia scored 20 points for the Gophers (8-6, 0-3), who had a one-point lead early in the second half before the Boilermakers got hot. Loyer and Smith each hit four 3-pointers after halftime.

Minnesota, last in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, went 4 for 17 from deep.

NO. 21 MEMPHIS 90, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 62

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points and PJ Haggerty added 19 as No. 21 Memphis beat Florida Atlantic in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Dain Dainja had 16 points for the Tigers (11-3), who have won four of five. Colby Rogers scored 11 points and Moussa Cisse finished with 11 rebounds and two blocks.

The Tigers never trailed after opening the game on a 14-2 spurt. Consecutive 3-pointers from Hunter and Haggerty keyed the early surge.

Rogers’ 3-pointer with 4:59 remaining gave Memphis its largest lead at 79-51. That was matched on Cisse’s dunk with 18 seconds left for the final margin.

Kaleb Glenn led the Owls (7-7) with 12 points and Baba Miller added 10.

