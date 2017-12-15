No. 22 Florida would like to see 'big jump' on defense

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida coach Mike White would like to see a ''big jump'' in his team's defensive performance.

It might not happen until February.

The No. 22 Gators (6-3) rank 27th in Ken Pomeroy's college basketball defensive efficiency ratings, their lowest spot since 2012. It's the main concern for White heading into Saturday's game against Clemson (8-1) in Sunrise, about a five-hour drive south of campus.

''Do I feel a crunch or a little bit of pressure in terms where we are and where we have to get better? Yeah. I'm not going to lie,'' White said. ''I'm disappointed with the way we've defended. It starts with me. I'm pleased that we've made some baby steps here recently, but we have to make a big jump. We do.''

The Gators, who ended a three-game losing streak by beating Cincinnati last weekend in New Jersey, have really struggled in two key defensive areas: In the paint and in transition.

Florida has been outscored by a whopping 60 points in the post over the last five games. Playing without center John Egbunu has been a major part of the problem, and White said this week that the 6-foot-11 senior won't return from a torn ligament in his left knee until late January.

Adding to Florida's inside issues: Backup center Gorjok Gak has been slowed by knee soreness, forward Chase Johnson has missed the last five games because of an undisclosed illness and forward Isaiah Stokes hasn't played this season while recovering from knee surgery.

''We're decimated in the front line right now,'' White said, adding that the injuries have forced him to use walk-ons and student managers in practice.

All those injuries might explain the post problems, but White has no answers for why Florida's transition defense has been so shaky.

The Gators need to sprint back on defense, quickly get in defensive stances, communicate better and become mentally tougher, White said.