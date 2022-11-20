No. 22 Cincinnati stifles Temple in 23-3 victory

  • Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after his touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after his touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Cincinnati running back Ryan Montgomery (22) runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Cincinnati running back Ryan Montgomery (22) runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner is tackled by Temple cornerback Jalen McMurray (7) and Temple linebacker Zach Schneider (49) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner is tackled by Temple cornerback Jalen McMurray (7) and Temple linebacker Zach Schneider (49) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott, right, is tackled by Temple safety Jalen Ware (38) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott, right, is tackled by Temple safety Jalen Ware (38) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker leaps into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker leaps into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) is tackled by Temple cornerback Jalen McMurray (7) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) is tackled by Temple cornerback Jalen McMurray (7) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, right, talks with wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, right, talks with wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
KEVIN COONEY
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and No. 22 Cincinnati beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title game with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane, with whom it is presently tied atop the standings.

The Bearcats could still get into the title game on Dec. 3, depending on how Central Florida — which was upset by Navy on Saturday — fares against South Florida. This is the final year in the AAC for Cincinnati, with the Bearcats moving to the Big 12.

A week after quarterback E.J. Warner — the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner — set a school record for passing yards with 486 yards and had three TD passes for Temple (3-8, 1-6) in a 43-36 loss at Houston, Cincinnati got the four turnovers and held the rushing attack to 35 yards.

The Bearcats turned those four turnovers into 10 points. It was enough to give the offense enough of a lift to overcome a first-half injury to starting quarterback Ben Bryant. Bryant was replaced by sophomore quarterback Evan Prater, who could not get Cincinnati into the end zone.

Bryant finished 9 for 18 for 130 yards and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Tre Tucker in the first quarter. Ryan Montgomery had a 14-yard touchdown run to begin the second quarter after a fumble by Temple running back Edward Saydee. Montgomery rushed 14 times for 58 yards.

Prater was 12 of 17 for 127 yards.

Warner was 21 for 36 for 167 yards with two interceptions.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Hosts Tulane on Friday.

Temple: Hosts East Carolina on Saturday.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

