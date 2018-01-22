No. 13 Buckeyes host Nebraska hoping to increase win streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The magic carpet ride that is Chris Holtmann's first season as Ohio state coach continues Monday night against Nebraska at Value City Arena.

The No. 13 Buckeyes improved their record to 17-4 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten after breezing to a 67-49 victory over Minnesota on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ohio State not only brings a seven-game winning streak into the home matchup with Nebraska (14-7, 5-3), but Holtmann is the first coach in 95 years to win his first eight Big Ten games. Not since 1923 when Sam Berry won 11 in a row has anyone had that kind of success in his inaugural season.

The Big Ten record is a 12-0 start by Walter Meanwell at Wisconsin in 1912.

Holtmann has a realistic shot to approach the record based on the upcoming opponents, but Ohio State is turning its attention in the short term to Nebraska after the quick turnaround from Saturday and coming off three consecutive road games.

"I think our focus right now is to prepare for the next game, which is Nebraska at home," Ohio State senior forward Jae'sean Tate said after producing 10 points, six rebounds and five assists against Minnesota. "We can't look that far down. We've just got to take care of the task in front of us and that's one thing we've doing for most of the year successfully and we want to continue to do that."

Big Ten player of the year candidate Keita Bates-Diop again led Ohio State against Minnesota with his eighth double-double of the season, finishing with game highs of 17 points and 12 rebounds. The redshirt junior became the 55th Buckeye player to surpass 1,000 career points.

Freshman center Kaleb Wesson contributed 15 points and eight rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have two of their last three opponents below 50 points.