No. 22 Auburn surges into Ole Miss game

After a 76-70 victory over Middle Tennessee on Dec. 16 extended Auburn's winning streak to seven games, the Tigers started getting votes in the Top 25 poll.

On Monday, after extending their winning streak to 12 games with two wins over ranked opponents -- then-No. 23 Tennessee and No. 22 Arkansas -- the Tigers entered the poll for the first time in 15 years.

Auburn (14-1, 2-0 SEC) will test out its No. 22 ranking Tuesday when Ole Miss (9-6, 2-1) visits Auburn Arena.

"We're playing good basketball right now," Tigers coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Plainsman following Auburn's 88-77 victory over Arkansas on Saturday. "We have nine guys that are playing really well together, so we're in a good place. We have to take advantage of it when we get these opportunities. Our team is pleased, but our focus is to continue to get better."

The win over the Razorbacks was the first time Auburn:

--had beaten ranked opponents in consecutive games 2007.

--had defeated ranked teams in back-to-back games since 1986.

--had defeated ranked SEC teams in back-to-back games since 1958.

Auburn's last loss came Nov. 17 against Temple.

"It puts a bigger target on our head," Pearl said. "A win over Auburn is worth way more to the opponent. But our goals are bigger than being nationally ranked sometime in January. This team's goals are bigger. We're going to focus on that. I don't think there is any chance that we become too confident. No chance in that."

Pearl has vowed, since he arrived in 2014, to raise the program's national visibility and infuse in it some excitement.

In Saturday's win, there was plenty of the latter.

"The crowd was awesome," Pearl said after the win over Arkansas. "It makes a big difference. It makes a big difference for television. It makes a big difference with the whole environment. Again, it's a very good basketball game and a really good environment. Two really good teams. And Auburn is one of those really good teams in the SEC."