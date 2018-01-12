No. 22 Auburn goes from hot mess to 1 of hottest teams

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- The Auburn Tigers have gone from looking like one of college basketball's biggest messes to one of the season's best surprises.

The 22nd-ranked Tigers (15-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) are ranked for the first time in nearly 15 years and riding a 13-game winning streak that includes back-to-back wins over Top 25 teams. Only No. 2 West Virginia (15 games) has a longer active winning streak.

It's a remarkable surge for a program that a few months ago was refunding dozens of season tickets, rocked by a scandal that cost coach Bruce Pearl his top assistant and, to this point, two of his best players. The buzz has changed from Pearl's job security to a potential NCAA Tournament run.

''You notice it coming in and out of church or walking in and out of a store,'' Pearl said. ''People are excited and they're taking definitely taking notice. You do notice it on campus too, walking around campus. Winning does that. I don't notice a lot of difference in my team and in my locker room, interestingly. They're pretty much the same. But, yeah, the community, it has a different feel to it. There's joy.''

There was little cause for joy entering the season. Associate head coach Chuck Person was fired while facing fraud, conspiracy and bribery charges in a wide-ranging FBI investigation for allegedly trying to steer Auburn players toward a financial advisor once they turn pro.

Forward Danjel Purifoy and center Austin Wiley, two of the team's top three players, have been held out all season amid an internal review into the program. The NCAA said Thursday that Wiley won't be eligible again until next season for violations self-reported by Auburn.

Two staffers have also been placed on indefinite leave.

The remaining Tigers have done quite well.