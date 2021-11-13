No. 22 Auburn finds footing in 2nd half in 93-65 victory

  • Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston (0) puts up a 3-pointer over Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    1/9

    La Monroe Auburn Basketball

    Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston (0) puts up a 3-pointer over Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    2/9

    Louisiana Monroe Auburn Basketball

    Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Louisiana-Monroe guard Elijah Gonzales (3) drives to the basket around Auburn forward Chris Moore (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    3/9

    La Monroe Auburn Basketball

    Louisiana-Monroe guard Elijah Gonzales (3) drives to the basket around Auburn forward Chris Moore (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston (0) shoots as Auburn forwards Jaylin Williams (2) and Walker Kessler (13) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    4/9

    La Monroe Auburn Basketball

    Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston (0) shoots as Auburn forwards Jaylin Williams (2) and Walker Kessler (13) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. drives to the basket past Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    5/9

    La Monroe Auburn Basketball

    Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. drives to the basket past Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Louisiana-Monroe coach Keith Richard reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    6/9

    La Monroe Auburn Basketball

    Louisiana-Monroe coach Keith Richard reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Louisiana-Monroe guard Elijah Gonzales (3) dribbles around Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    7/9

    La Monroe Auburn Basketball

    Louisiana-Monroe guard Elijah Gonzales (3) dribbles around Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives to the basket around Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    8/9

    La Monroe Auburn Basketball

    Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives to the basket around Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Auburn coach Bruce Pearl reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana-Monroe on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    9/9

    La Monroe Auburn Basketball

    Auburn coach Bruce Pearl reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana-Monroe on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston (0) puts up a 3-pointer over Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Louisiana-Monroe guard Elijah Gonzales (3) drives to the basket around Auburn forward Chris Moore (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston (0) shoots as Auburn forwards Jaylin Williams (2) and Walker Kessler (13) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. drives to the basket past Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Louisiana-Monroe coach Keith Richard reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Louisiana-Monroe guard Elijah Gonzales (3) dribbles around Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives to the basket around Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana-Monroe on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JUSTIN FERGUSON
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jabari Smith scored 23 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Auburn overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 93-65 Friday night.

Smith hit 7 of his 12 shots from the field, including 3 3-pointers. The highly touted freshman led the Tigers (2-0) in both scoring and rebounding to notch a double-double in his second collegiate game.

Auburn’s comeback was sparked by its bench. Sophomores K.D. Johnson and Chris Moore combined for 34 points, 25 of them in the second half. Fellow sophomore and starting point guard Wendell Green Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore guard Trey Boston led the Warhawks with 16 points.

Louisiana-Monroe (0-2) led by as many as eight points in the first half and held a 4-point lead early in the second half before Auburn went on what would be a decisive 22-8 run.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana-Monroe: After losing their opener vs. LS by 62 points, the Warhawks responded in a big way against another SEC opponent Friday night. Louisiana-Monroe struggled with turnovers at LSU but only had four in the first half against Auburn.

Auburn: With four newcomers in the starting lineup and another logging heavy minutes as the sixth man, the Tigers are searching for a consistent offense. Their second-half surge showed what they can look like when they’re clicking, but coach Bruce Pearl’s team is going to be a work in progress.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Monroe: Faces Champion Christian in its home opener Tuesday.

Auburn: Visits USF on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories