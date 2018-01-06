No. 22 Arkansas faces hot, motivated Auburn

No. 22 Arkansas is not only coming off a tough loss at Mississippi State, it must next play Saturday on the road against one of the hottest teams in the nation, Auburn.

The Tigers are bent on proving people wrong about their chances amid the FBI probe that implicated former assistant Chuck Person.

Auburn, 13-1 and 1-0 in the SEC after winning at No. 23 Tennessee on Tuesday, is still playing without top sophomores Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy.

They are trying to get their eligibility certified by the NCAA after Person, who played a part in recruiting them, was arrested in September by the FBI on federal fraud charges.

Despite this controversy, Auburn is playing well, fueled by coach Bruce Pearl's motivational tactic of having his players believe they are not respected because of the turmoil.

Part of Pearl's subject matter is a CBS Sports article that predicted Auburn would finish 4-14 in the SEC. He wears a t-shirt that reads: "4-14" to practice reminding his players of the perceived disrespect.

"My message (to the team) was 4-14," Pearl said last week. "And they were like, '4-14? What's 4-14?' I said, well, CBS Sports has done their interview, and I read an article the other day that said they think we're going to go 4-14 in the SEC. So, I said, '4-14, guys. That's where people think. ... That's what CBS thinks of us.' So, I'm going to use that as motivation."

Arkansas (11-3, 1-1 SEC) is coming off a 78-75 loss at Mississippi State, which was picked by media in the preseason to finish 12th in the conference.

Senior guard Daryl Macon, who finished with 24 points, was called for traveling before getting off a 3-point with 8.2 seconds left. Freshman forward Daniel Gafford added 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Arkansas was playing its first game as a top-25 team since March 2015. The Razorbacks came in averaging more than 90 points per game, but Mississippi State effectively slowed the pace.