No. 21 Tennessee squeaks past Furman 66-61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee delivered the last-minute plays it failed to make three days earlier.

The 21st-ranked Volunteers needed that kind of late production to avoid a second straight loss

Grant Williams scored a tiebreaking basket with 54 seconds left Wednesday night as Tennessee outlasted Furman 66-61 to snap the Paladins' five-game winning streak. Tennessee barely survived a game that featured 13 ties and 14 lead changes.

''We found a way at the end,'' Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. ''You've got to do that sometimes when you're not playing your best.''

Tennessee was coming off a 78-73 loss to No. 5 North Carolina on Sunday in which it failed to execute late. The Vols had led North Carolina most of the way before allowing nine straight points in the final minute.

''It really left a bitter taste in my mouth, so I wanted to make an impact tonight,'' said Tennessee's Admiral Schofield, who had 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Both Tennessee and North Carolina apparently suffered a hangover effect from that game. While Tennessee barely escaped Furman on Wednesday, North Carolina lost 79-75 at home to Wofford. Those two surprising results involving Southern Conference teams occurred one night after Mercer suffered a narrow 80-79 loss at Alabama.

''To me, our conference is top two or top three as far as midmajors,'' said Furman guard Devin Sibley, who scored 22 points. ''We're a force to be reckoned with. We have good talent there. We're not something to be joked around with.''

Sibley, a graduate of Karns High School in Knoxville, returned to his hometown and scored 19 second-half points to get Furman within striking distance. Sibley scored Furman's first 13 points of the second half to help the Paladins erase a 10-point deficit.