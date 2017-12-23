No. 21 Tennessee controls 2nd half to beat Wake Forest 79-60

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- The fouls piled up early for No. 21 Tennessee - one coming a single second into the game - to send some of the Volunteers' top players to the bench. And Wake Forest controlled the boards to build some confidence and rhythm.

The halftime message to the Volunteers was simple: play tougher.

Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and Tennessee shot 59 percent in the second half to beat Wake Forest 79-60 on Saturday in their final pre-conference game.

The Volunteers (9-2) led by one at the half but took control by scoring on seven of 10 possessions coming out of the break. That pushed Tennessee to a 52-43 lead, a margin that never slipped to fewer than five as the Demon Deacons struggled for a sustained push.

''We just knew we were going for it,'' said Grant Williams, who scored 11 points despite early foul trouble. ''We talked about it in the locker room, that they're out-toughing us. They were kind of punking us on the rebounding end ... and they were driving to the basket and getting fouled.

''So we just knew we had to come out aggressive, and that's what happened.''

Tennessee's finishing kick was pretty good, too. After Mitchell Wilbekin's layup cut the deficit to 66-60 with 4:33 left, Tennessee closed the game on a 13-0 run. Bowden and Admiral Schofield each hit key 3-pointers in the flurry, with Bowden's straightaway 3 to beat the shot clock near the 2-minute mark pushing the lead to 75-60.

That was part of Bowden's 5-for-5 shooting day - all from behind the arc - in 28 minutes after tying his career high of 21 points against Furman on Wednesday.

''He plays off his teammates,'' coach Rick Barnes said. ''We try to tell him to be more aggressive. But I think a lot of it is he knows himself, he knows when he needs to go - and he's also willing to rest a little bit on offense at times where he can play hard on the defensive end.''