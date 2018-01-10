No. 21 Kentucky rallies late, holds off Texas A&M 74-73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Challenged by coach John Calipari to show toughness and urgency, No. 21 Kentucky displayed both against a Texas A&M squad determined to win its first Southeastern Conference game.

The short-handed, young Wildcats earned a hard-fought victory with some timely plays on both ends.

PJ Washington made a steal that led to Kevin Knox's go-ahead layup with 2:28 left, then added four points down the stretch to help Kentucky rally past Texas A&M 74-73 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 59-53 with 8:43 remaining, the Wildcats clawed back to tie the game three times before Washington stole a high Tyler Davis' pass and fed Knox for a 69-67 lead. Washington, a freshman forward, added a layup between two free throws for a 73-69 edge.

''I wanted him to shoot the 3 but I knew he wasn't going to do that because they wanted to look for the post-up,'' Washington said. ''I just waited and jumped up and got a steal, and I saw Kevin and passed to him for an easy layup.''

The Aggies weren't done despite missed open 3-pointers by D.J. Hogg and Admon Gilder. They took advantage of missed Kentucky free throws to get within a point with four seconds left on Robert Williams' tip-in.

Two Washington misses at the line set up a final chance for Texas A&M, but a court-length inbounds pass sailed out of bounds as time expired.

''As good as you're going to get,'' Aggies coach Billy Kennedy said of his team's final chances. ''Our best shooters, and we just missed them.''

Hamidou Diallo had 18 points, Washington and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 16 each and Knox got 15 as Kentucky (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) shot 65 percent after halftime and 56 percent overall to bounce back from last weekend's loss at No. 24 Tennessee .

Gilgeous-Alexander also had seven rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes while starting in place of Quade Green, who was ruled out just before tipoff because of a back strain.