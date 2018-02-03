No. 21 Kentucky carries three-game win streak to Missouri

No. 21 Kentucky will be looking for its fourth consecutive win on Saturday in an SEC game at Missouri.

The coaches just hope it's not in the same fashion as the last two victories.

"We don't want to constantly dig ourselves holes, especially against the good teams that we've played," said assistant Tony Barbee, filling in for coach John Calipari, who has been ill.

On Tuesday, Kentucky rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to defeat Vanderbilt 83-81 in overtime. Before that, Kentucky trailed West Virginia by 17 points with 17 minutes to play last Saturday and rallied to win 83-76 in Morgantown, W.Va.

"We are thankful we won the game, but the coaching staff's not happy because we're trying to trend in a direction," assistant coach Kenny Payne said.

"We're trying to build this team up to play a certain way to be ready for SEC Tournament play, to be ready for an NCAA run and to be honest with you, the way we played that first half, tentative, not aggressive, not communicating on defense. Defensive lapses, you're going to get beat if you're playing tournament basketball like that."

The plus side is that Kentucky, which starts five freshmen, did win those games.

"The one thing you've got to say is we like the resilience of this team," Barbee said. "They don't hang their heads when they get down and they collectively fight together to get back in the game. Now we've got to figure out how we bottle that up and get us to start the game that way."

Payne said, "I would like for us as a team -- and I'm sure Cal's the same -- to play those last five or six minutes, play the game like that and let's see how good we are. If we can figure that out, man, we're going to be tough to beat."

The next test for Kentucky (17-5, 6-3 SEC) is Missouri (14-8, 4-5), which is coming off a surprising 69-60 win at Alabama on Wednesday.