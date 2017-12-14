No. 21 Baylor weary of winless Texas Southern

WACO, Texas -- The No. 21 Baylor Bears might be facing the most dangerous game against a winless team that the program has ever seen when they tip off against Texas Southern on Thursday night.

Baylor (7-2) finished up semester exams earlier this week and it hasn't faced an NCAA opponent in 10 days. The Bears defeated Randall of the National Christian College Athletic Association, 105-82, over the weekend.

Texas Southern (0-9), meanwhile, is returning to its home state after a trip to Oregon earlier this week. The Tigers battled Oregon for 40 minutes and were within three points when guard Demontrae Jefferson made a layup with 1:15 left in the second half.

The Ducks held Texas Southern scoreless for the final minute and prevailed, 74-68, but the Tigers' close call got the attention of the Baylor players.

"They're actually a pretty good team," Baylor guard King McClure said. "People take them for granted. They look at their record and it's 0-8 or 0-9 and then you look at who they've played and, dang, they've played some really good teams. They always come out and give us a great game."

Texas Southern has won the SWAC Tournament three of the last four seasons to earn NCAA Tournament berths. Baylor should also take note that the Tigers were 1-8 and coming off a 40-point loss against Gonzaga when they defeated No. 25 Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., in December of 2015.

So far this season, Texas Southern has played at No. 18 Gonzaga and at No. 3 Kansas. The Tigers haven't played a home game yet and have gone into the arenas of six Power 5 conference programs.

"They've played a who's-who of college basketball," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "I think they try to play as many Top 25 opponents as possible."

Jefferson enters the game averaging 22 points and leads four Texas Southern players who average double digits. Tigers 7-foot-2 center Trayvon Reed is close to posting a double-double per game with 10.1 points and 9.7 rebounds.