No. 20 Oklahoma State heads to No. 23 K-State with both Big 12 teams coming off a tough loss

No. 20 Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) at No. 23 Kansas State (3-1, 0-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET. (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Kansas State by 6.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 43-27.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State and Kansas State meet Saturday in a game that is crucial to remain in the hunt for the Big 12 title game. The Cowboys are coming off a tough loss to Utah, one of the favorites to win the league, while the Wildcats were embarrassed last week at BYU. Oklahoma State won a close game in Stillwater last season while the Wildcats blew out the Cowboys two years ago in Manhattan.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas State QB Avery Johnson against the Oklahoma State defense, which gave up 456 yards to the Utes last week. Johnson had his worst game as a college quarterback against BYU, throwing for just 130 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. One of the picks deep in his own territory led to the Cougars scoring a touchdown at the end of the first half.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: RB Ollie Gordon II returned this season with Heisman Trophy aspirations. But he was shut down by the Utes last week, carrying 11 times for 42 yards in the Cowboys' 22-19 loss. He has been held to 50 yards or less rushing each of the past three games.

Kansas State: RBs D.J. Giddens and Dylan Edwards have been tough to stop most of the season. Giddens has 93 yards rushing against BYU, though he also had a fumble that was returned for a score. Edwards only carried six times but had 41 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Cowboys have won four of the past five in the series. .... Oklahoma State WR Brennan Presley has 252 career catches. He needs two to pass Justin Blackmon for second in school history. Rashaun Woods has the record with 293. .... The Cowboys forced three first-half turnovers last week against Oklahoma State. ... The Cowboys have not allowed an opponent to score on its opening drive this season. ... Oklahoma State's offensive line has allowed one sack all season. ... The Cowboys have won 86 straight games when they hold an opponent to 20 points or fewer, the longest active streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision. ... The Wildcats' 29-point loss to BYU was its largest since a 38-point loss to Texas in 2020. ... Kansas State has 139 wins in the Big 12, the most among current schools. Oklahoma State is second with 132.

The Associated Press