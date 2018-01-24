No. 20 Florida on roll heading into meeting with South Carolina

When last they met, Florida and South Carolina were trying for a spot in last spring's Final Four. The Gamecocks won that matchup in New York City but the Gators aren't really thinking much about revenge when it comes to Wednesday's meeting in Gainesville -- they just want to come up with another Southeastern Conference victory.

No. 20 Florida made it back into the Top 25 this week and has won eight of nine after a bit of a slump. The Gators will meet South Carolina in this SEC game at 7 p.m. but aren't too concerned about that Elite Eight loss.

"Last year was last year," Florida coach Mike White said. "It's a completely different game. Both teams are different."

Right now, though, the Gators are a hot team. The 8-1 stretch includes victories last week over Arkansas and No. 18 Kentucky.

That helped put the Gators in first in the SEC with a 6-1 record.

Florida definitely has played better in recent weeks after a 1-4 skid from late November into mid-December.

Jalen Hudson helped them last week, averaging 19.0 points in the two games and making a key block with 2.5 seconds left as Kentucky tried to tie the game.

Hudson was picked as the Co-SEC Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday, and he is happy with the way his team is playing, especially on defense.

"I feel like we have a good thing going right now; out defense has definitely picked up," Hudson said. "(But) I feel like we have a long way to go."

The team's offense also is doing much better. Now averaging 81.2 points per game, Florida has four players scoring in double figures.

Hudson leads the way with 16.5 points per game. Egor Koulechov (14.4), Chris Chiozza (12.3) and KeVaughn Allen (11.3) also are pitching in as the Gators' offense has been more consistent in recent games.