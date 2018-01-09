No. 2 WVU goes for 15 straight vs. Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- After 14 straight wins, West Virginia is believing it can win the Big 12 and more.

Enjoying heights not seen since 1959, the Mountaineers (14-1, 3-0) climbed to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll and will aim to keep rolling when Baylor (11-4, 1-2) visits Tuesday night.

"We've got to protect our home floor if we want to win this league," said West Virginia freshman Teddy Allen, who is emerging as an offensive force off the West Virginia bench.

He scored 20 points in Saturday's 89-76 victory over then-No. 7 Oklahoma, giving the 6-foot-5 forward 57 points in his last three games on 24 of 34 shooting. Allen was especially effective in the second half when All-American candidate Jevon Carter picked up his fourth foul.

"We've got some guys who are just aggressive, so if someone who usually scores the ball goes out, then we just get to be more aggressive," Allen said.

Carter still finished with 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and his defense helped frustrate Sooners standout Trae Young into a season-worst eight turnovers.

"JC gets fouls because he makes (defensive) plays other people can't make," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "He reaches in there and snatches the ball away or knocks it out their hand, so I'm sure he's hard to officiate.

"He's as good an on-the-ball defender as anybody I've ever had."

Baylor, which avoided an 0-3 Big 12 start by downing Texas 69-60, is getting reacclimated to senior forward T.J. Maston after a hand injury sidelined the senior for five games.

"We've got nine active scholarship players," Scott Drew said Saturday. "Year to date, we've had zero practices with all nine. This isn't the year to go into the Big 12 limping, but if we can keep guys healthy and get a rotation we can get some things."