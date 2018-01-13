No. 2 West Virginia puts streak on line at No. 8 Texas Tech

Second-ranked West Virginia takes a 15-game winning streak and its unblemished record in the Big 12 Conference on the road for a test at No. 8 Texas Tech on Saturday.

There aren't many hospitable road trips in the Big 12 and the Mountaineers certainly know Lubbock, Texas, isn't an easy place to win.

An unranked Texas Tech team handed then-No. 7 West Virginia a one-point overtime loss at United Supermarkets Arena last season. Now the Red Raiders find themselves ranked in the top 10 with a chance to regain a share of the conference lead.

But at least West Virginia (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) can take comfort in having one of its top assets back in the lineup. Forward Esa Ahmad missed the first 16 games of the season on NCAA suspension for undisclosed reasons. The NCAA cleared Ahmad, who averaged 11.3 points as a sophomore last season, to play starting with Saturday's game.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins said after his team's win over Baylor on Tuesday that he assumes Ahmad will have an impact on his first game back and find his rhythm very soon. But Huggins also said he's not certain Ahmad will immediately be in good game shape.

"I worry about his conditioning," Huggins said. "He's practiced with us, you know, and he really hasn't practiced with the guys who played the most. He's played against those guys."

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said his team will prepare for Ahmad to play his usual allotment of minutes. However, the Red Raiders coach clearly thinks the specifics of the Mountaineers' rotation is secondary to their overall mindset.

"Teams have identities and coaches have things they believe in," Beard said. "With West Virginia, it starts with their toughness. In a lot of ways, they have the kind of program that we're going to continue to try to build."