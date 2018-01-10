No. 2 West Virginia escapes with 57-54 win over Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- Handed its highest ranking in 58 years, West Virginia was lethargic against Baylor for nearly the entire game. It took Jevon Carter getting free for the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute to keep the nation's longest winning streak going.

Carter, a senior, got around a screen set by teammate Sagaba Konate to sink a long jumper from the right wing with 57.5 seconds left and No. 2 West Virginia escaped with a 57-54 victory Tuesday night.

''Just like I drew it up,'' joked West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. ''Our young guys have a tendency to get out of sorts. (Carter) took it upon himself to make a play.''

Baylor expected Carter to have the ball at the end of a tight game.

''We said in the huddle, 'It's Carter time,' so big players make big plays and that's why they're good players,'' said Baylor coach Scott Drew. ''I'll be really happy to see him walk across that stage and graduate, by the way.''

West Virginia (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) struggled to make shots the entire game but extended the nation's longest winning streak to 15, its best since winning 22 straight in 1988-89.

The Mountaineers, who had little inside success on offense against the taller Bears (11-5, 1-3), shot 31.1 percent (19 of 61) from the floor and were held to their lowest point total of the season.

A year ago Wednesday, Baylor came to Morgantown unbeaten and with its first No. 1 AP ranking in program history. The Bears were blown out 89-68.

The setup was the opposite this time. West Virginia has its highest ranking in the AP poll since being ranked No. 2 during Jerry West's senior year in December 1959.

The Mountaineers came out flat against Baylor, falling behind by nine points early before fighting back to tie it at halftime. West Virginia never trailed in the second half but let the Bears stay close in a game with few scoring runs. Baylor made one field goal over the final eight minutes.