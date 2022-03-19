No. 2 Villanova, 'physical' Ohio State battle for spot in Sweet 16

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ohio Bobcats
    Ohio Bobcats
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Villanova will look to advance to the Sweet 16 in consecutive years when it battles seventh-seeded Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament's South Region in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The second-seeded Wildcats (27-7) handily defeated No. 15 seed Delaware 80-60 in the opening round Friday.

With a win on Sunday, the Wildcats would face either third-seeded Tennessee or 11th-seeded Michigan.

Villanova has won just one of four career meetings against the Buckeyes. In November of 2019, the Wildcats were crushed 76-51.

National Player of the Year candidate Collin Gillespie was on that Villanova team and recalled the loss vividly.

"What we've seen over the course of the year is they are physical," Gillespie said of the Buckeyes. "They play in a great conference (Big Ten), well coached, they have a lot of great players. And we know they are physical and they are tough.

"We did play them (a few) years ago, and they beat us pretty good. So we know their style of play, and the coaches are going to do a good job of putting the scouting report together for us."

After capturing the Big East tournament title for the sixth time under coach Jay Wright, the Wildcats could have had a letdown against Delaware.

It didn't happen.

Villanova came out focused and aggressive and put the Blue Hens away.

"I think we played against a smart defensive team. We're going to play against another smart defensive team in Ohio State and a much more physical team," Wright said. "So I think we can learn from some things they did to us defensively."

Ohio State (20-11) will enter this matchup with plenty of momentum following a suffocating defensive effort.

In the first round Friday, the Buckeyes held Loyola-Chicago to 26.8 percent shooting from the field and pulled away for a 54-41 victory. It was their best performance in terms of the opponents' shooting percentage since holding Holy Cross to 24 percent from the field in 1950.

It was arguably Ohio State's top defensive game of the season. For a team that has dealt with several injuries, that's saying something.

"I think narratives get played on social media, and all that is just not really accurate," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "We just focused on winning the next possession. And we felt like our defense really -- we could hang our hat on our defense right now. And we did that. And when we've struggled closing games, and I answered that question last week, it's because our defense has not been sound enough for long enough."

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell was tremendous with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. He has nine double-doubles this season.

Liddell was active the entire game. In a win-or-go-home scenario, it's the only way he knows.

"I feel like we're a physical team as well. And we came out here, we have some seniors, they have the older group as well," Liddell said. "And I didn't want our seniors to go home yet. So I did the best I could, got on the floor a couple times -- just giving extra-effort plays to go out there and win the game."

--Field Level Media

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • CF Montreal's Champions League run ends with 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's CONCACAF Champions League run ended Wednesday night as a 1-1 home draw against Cruz Azul saw them bow out of the tournament on aggregate. Rudy Camacho scored for CF Montreal while Uriel Antuna was the lone goal-scorer for Cruz Azul who have qualified for their second consecutive Champions League semifinal. Montreal came out of the gate firing, showing an intensity that was sorely missed last Wednesday at Azteca Stadium with more shots on target in the first 30 seconds th

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Ottawa Senators approaching NHL trade deadline as sellers once again

    OTTAWA — Once again the Ottawa Senators appear poised to be sellers at the NHL trade deadline. The Senators (21-34-5) are nowhere near playoff contention and are set to have their fifth straight losing record. This was supposed to be the start of the Senators turning things around. Back in 2019 owner Eugene Melnyk had said 2021 would be the start of a “five-year run of unparalleled success.” Things haven’t exactly gone as planned and so once again Senators general manager Pierre Dorion has the “

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Swiss heptathlete overtakes Damian Warner for world indoor lead ahead of final event

    Damian Warner trails for the first time in two days at the world athletics indoor championships. The Canadian star opened Saturday's action in heptathlon with a victory in the men's 60-metre hurdles to open a 38-point lead over Simon Ehammer, only for the Swiss athlete to clear 5.10 metres in pole vault to take a 23-point advantage into the final event of the competition. CBCSports.ca will live stream the 1,000 at 2:30 p.m. ET as Warner tries to win his first heptathlon in three appearances at w

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • LeBron has known how 'special' Scottie Barnes is for a while now

    LeBron James first saw Scottie Barnes play when the Raptors rookie was in the seventh grade. His reaction? "This kid is going to be special."

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.