No. 2 Tennessee freezes offensively in upset loss at Florida

Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Colin Castleton grabbed the ball and bellowed. The Florida forward had completed the first half of one of his multiple second-half three-point plays — and Tennessee basketball was toast.

The No. 2 Vols froze offensively at Florida and crumbled under multiple UF scoring blitzes, tumbling 67-54 to the Gators on Wednesday in Gainesville, Florida.

Zakai Zeigler had a team-high 15 points with three 3-pointers for the Vols (18-4, 7-2 SEC). Tennessee was 5-for-25 on 3-pointers. Castleton dominated Tennessee in the post. He had 20 points and nine rebounds for Florida (13-9, 6-3)

Florida outscored Tennessee 29-10 in the final 10:40, handing the Vols a loss that put UT's SEC regular-season title hopes in rough shape.

The Vols allowed Florida to hit with multiple long runs

Tennessee has had success this season with stringing together runs of 10-0 or more, while limiting opponents' attempts at such runs.

Florida flipped that trend on the Vols with a 15-0 first-half run and a second-half 13-0 run, the latter of which buried the Vols.

Tennessee took a 44-38 lead with an 8-0 run that started with a Zeigler 3-pointer. Florida scored 13 straight after a Zeigler floater put UT up 46-42.

Tennessee was horrendous early offensively

Santiago Vescovi made a 3-pointer in the opening two minutes, then Tennessee's offense went frigid. The Vols were 1-for-10 shooting to open, falling behind 17-4 as Florida had no issue scoring early.

The Vols shot 29% in the first half and were 2-for-10 on 3-pointers.

UT strung together an 8-2 run to whittle Florida's lead to 22-21, but the Gators closed the first half with five straight points to regain control.

Vols are two games back in the SEC

Tennessee opened February poorly after a stout end to January. Its loss to Florida is its worst since a Nov. 13 defeat against Colorado.

The loss puts UT behind first-place Alabama by two games in the SEC standings. The Vols are tied with Auburn and Texas A&M for second place. They're a game ahead of Florida.

Up next

Tennessee hosts No. 23 Auburn on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) in the first of two regular-season meetings.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: No. 2 Tennessee men's basketball upset by rival Florida

