No. 2 South Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina hosts Charleston Southern trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Gamecocks are 4-0 in home games. South Carolina is eighth in the SEC scoring 80.4 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Buccaneers are 2-5 on the road. Charleston Southern has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Carolina's average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 53.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 56.0 South Carolina allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy McDaniel is averaging 5.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Gamecocks.

Alaina Nettles is averaging 2.8 points for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 53.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press