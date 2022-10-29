No. 2 Ohio State rallies past No. 13 Penn State with fourth-quarter scoring spree

Erick Smith, USA TODAY
·2 min read

No.2 Ohio State is still undefeated. It wasn't easy as it appeared. The Buckeyes scored two touchdowns in 34 seconds to spark the fourth-quarter rally that defeated No. 13 Penn State 44-31

The Nittany Lions looked to be in position to pull an upset that was going to reshape the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race when Keytron Allen scored on fourth-down run from the Ohio State 1 with 9:26 left.

However, the lead wouldn't last long. The Buckeyes would need just three plays to go back in front, driving 75 yards with TreVeyon Henderson breaking free for a 41-yard rushing score. Two plays later Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford fumbled and Ohio State recovered. On the ensuing snap C.J. Stroud hit Cade Stover for a 24-yard touchdown.

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) tries to avoid Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley during the first half at Beaver Stadium.
A Penn State field goal would make the score 30-24 before Ohio State added on two more late scores on another Henderson scoring run and then an interception return for a touchdown by J.T. Tuimoloau.

Clifford hit Allen with just more than a minute left for the game's final score.

WEEK 8 RUNDOWN: Results, recaps from every Top 25 game

Stroud threw for 354 yards and a touchdown, improving his Heisman credentials. Clifford finished with 371 yards passing and three touchdowns, but also had three interceptions.

Penn State outgained the Buckeyes 482-452, but were hurt by four turnovers and also had a drive inside the Ohio State 20 stopped on downs.

The Nittany Lions led at halftime 14-13 as Clifford hit Parker Washington for a  58-yard touchdown and then KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 23-yard score in the second quarter.

Ohio State scored the game's first 10 points, helped by the first of two first-half interceptions by Clifford.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio State outlasts Penn State with fourth-quarter comeback

