No. 2 Michigan State wary of Oakland

Michigan State plays for the first time in Detroit's new arena Saturday. Coach Tom Izzo hopes his team will make a return trip in the postseason.

The No. 2 Spartans will face in-state rival Oakland as part of a doubleheader at Little Caesars Arena. Michigan and Detroit Mercy will square off in the opening game.

The new home for the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings will also be an early-round venue for the NCAA Tournament this season.

"It is sold out. How cool is that? Of course, that's going to be big for them," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "I'd like to see if our team is maturing. I hope it's really big for us, too. We get a chance to play in downtown Detroit. We get a chance to play in a place where (coach Stan) Van Gundy leads the Pistons. We get a chance to play in a place where if we win enough, we could be playing there in March."

Michigan State (9-1) will bring an eight-game winning streak with it during the 1 1/2-hour bus ride to the city. The Spartans have won the 15 previous meetings with the Golden Grizzlies (6-4), but the last couple haven't been easy.

Oakland led the Spartans, who were ranked No. 1 at the time, by 13 at the half and took them to overtime at The Palace of Auburn Hills two years ago before succumbing 99-93. Last season at Michigan State's Breslin Center, the Golden Grizzlies trailed by just four with less than nine minutes to go before falling 77-65.

Oakland is considered the Horizon League favorite, though it's dealt with injuries and a key suspension.

"It's a team I expect to be in the NCAA tournament, to put a little pressure on my friend (coach Greg Kampe), and I think deservingly so," Izzo said. "They've got a good enough team to get there. So it's not just a big win for his program, now. It could be a damn good win for our program, too."