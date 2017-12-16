No. 2 Michigan State holds off upset-minded Oakland 86-73

DETROIT (AP) -- Tom Izzo and Michigan State probably needed a game like this.

Little Caesars Arena definitely needed it.

Detroit's new downtown sports venue - where empty seats at Red Wings and Pistons games have limited the buzz so far - was a pulsating home for a college basketball doubleheader Saturday, and No. 2 Michigan State capped the all-local event with an 86-73 victory over upset-minded Oakland.

Michigan beat Detroit Mercy 90-58 in the opener , but the atmosphere really picked up after Oakland took the lead in the second half against Izzo's Spartans. Michigan State finally went on a 12-2 run late in the game to pull away.

''We took some punches,'' Izzo said. ''They hit some shots in a row, guys, and the place started getting into it. That's where I thank our fans, because we had more of them, and they rose up and we hit a couple of those 3s. It changed.''

Kendrick Nunn scored 32 points for the Golden Grizzlies, who stayed right with the talented Spartans (10-1) until the final minutes. Michigan State improved to 16-0 against Oakland, but only after the type of test the Spartans can expect again from underdogs down the road.

Nick Ward had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Michigan State, which finished with a 45-30 edge on the boards and made enough outside shots to keep Oakland (6-5) at bay. It was tied at 66 before the decisive run by the Spartans, which included two 3-pointers by Winston.

Kenny Goins had eight rebounds and seven assists for Michigan State.

''Nick and Kenny were huge,'' Winston said. ''They cleaned it up.''

Michigan State led 38-33 at halftime, but it was clear early in the second half that this would be no easy win for the Spartans. Oakland's Martez Walker had two four-point plays in the first few minutes of the half. The second one put Oakland up 52-49 with just under 15 minutes remaining.