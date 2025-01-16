No. 2 Iowa St gets win over No. 9 Kansas

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 25 points in his second start of the season to lead No. 2 Iowa State to a 74-57 win over No. 9 Kansas on Wednesday night, the Cyclones’ 12th straight victory.

The Cyclones (15-1, 5-0 Big 12) entered with their highest ranking in program history but without one of their key starters in forward Milan Momcilovic, who’s out indefinitely with a left hand injury.

Jones, who scored a season-high 26 points off the bench against Texas Tech on Saturday, looked just as comfortable starting in Momcilovic’s place. He made his first six shots and finished 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Dishon Jackson tied his season high with 17 points in his first appearance off the bench this season. Joshua Jefferson posted his sixth double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 6 TENNESSEE 74, No. 23 GEORGIA 56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reserve Jordan Gainey scored 19 points and No. 6 Tennessee overcame a sluggish start and beat No. 23 Georgia.

The Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) broke the game open with a 26-4 run to start the second half. Zakai Zeigler had 16 points and seven assists. Jahmai Mashack scored 12 and Cade Phillips 10.

Asa Newell scored 13 points and Silas Demary 12 for the Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2).

Georgia, which led by a point at halftime, missed its first five shots of the second half and was slowed by a couple turnovers, allowing Tennessee to build a 51-30 lead.

Tennessee shot 27.3% (9 of 33) and trailed 26-25 at halftime. Vols guards Chaz Lanier (1 of 9), Zakai Zeigler (1 of 7) and Jordan Gainey (1 of 5) combined to shoot 3 of 21 (14%).

No. 10 HOUSTON 70, WEST VIRGINIA 54

HOUSTON (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored a season-high 22 points, L.J. Cryer added 18 and No. 10 Houston beat West Virginia for its ninth straight win.

Roberts had 17 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting. Emanuel Sharp, who finished with 14 points, added 12 as Houston took a 40-27 lead into halftime.

Houston (13-3, 5-0 Big 12) shot 49% overall and was 11 of 26 on 3-pointers in winning its 32nd straight home game.

Amani Hansberry scored 16 points and Javon Small added 13 points and eight assists for West Virginia (12-4, 3-2). The Mountaineers shot 44% and were 9 of 22 on 3-pointers.

No. 12 MICHIGAN ST. 90, PENN ST. 85

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had a season-high 18 points and Jaden Akins scored 16, leading No. 12 Michigan State to a victory over Penn State.

The Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) have won 10 straight for the first time since the 2018-19 season, the most recent of their eight teams to reach the Final Four under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo.

The Nittany Lions (12-6, 2-5) have lost four in a row, including three straight to AP Top 25 teams.

The Associated Press