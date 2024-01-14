No. 2 Houston falls to unranked TCU in thriller for 2nd straight loss after 14-0 start

Jameer Nelson Jr. and the Horned Frogs handed Houston its second straight loss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Houston's unbeaten season came to an end with a loss to Iowa State on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Cougars lost their second straight. Unranked TCU upended No. 2 Houston in a 68-67 thriller in Forth Worth.

Houston had a chance to take a 3-point lead in the game's final minute. But J'Wan Roberts missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, setting up TCU for a chance to take a late lead.

Emanuel Miller delivered with a go-ahead layup in traffic with 6.7 seconds remaining to give the Horned Frogs a 68-67 lead. TCU forced a turnover on the other end, and the Horned Frogs' home crowd stormed the court. The win was a second straight for TCU over a top-10 team after defeating No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Miller led a balanced TCU scoring effort with 13 points, five assists and three steals. Trevian Tennyson (12 points) and Avery Anderson (11 points, six assists) joined him in double figures. The Horned Frogs thrived from long distance in an 8-for-15 (55.2%) effort while limiting Houston to a 4-of-18 showing from from beyond the arc.

Roberts led Houston with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, but his late miss at the line opened the door for the upset.

Unranked teams rule on Saturday

The Houston loss highlighted rough Saturday for ranked teams. Unranked Texas A&M upended No. 6 Kentucky, 97-92 in overtime earlier Saturday. Unranked Washington State, meanwhile, topped 8th-ranked Arizona, 73-70 Saturday evening.

Outside of the top 10, No. 19 San Diego State lost to unranked New Mexico and No. 25 Texas lost to West Virginia. No. 3 Kansas, meanwhile, handed No. 9 Oklahoma its second straight loss.