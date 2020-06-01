No. 2 Ford of Brad Keselowski passes post-race inspection at Bristol

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang of Brad Keselowski passed post-race technical inspection Sunday after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Keselowski’s race-winning car was found to be compliant with the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book following the 500-lap event at the .533-mile concrete Tennessee short track. The fifth-place finishing No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Erik Jones was found to be missing one lug nut.

With post-race teardown complete, the race results are official.

This is the second year of a post-race process to bring a more timely approach to inspection for all three NASCAR national series. Competition officials announced before the 2019 season that thorough post-race inspections would take place shortly after the checkered flag at the track instead of midweek at the NASCAR Research & Development Center. Those inspections come with a stiffer deterrence structure that includes disqualification for significant rules infractions.

NASCAR will still inspect cars at the R&D Center as needed to monitor trends and parts compliance.