No. 2 Alabama basketball blown out by Oklahoma. Crimson Tide must answer wake-up call | Opinion

Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
·4 min read

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats tried to tell his players. He tried to warn them.

If the No. 2 Crimson Tide didn't play hard one game, an opponent could sneak up on them and win.

"We didn’t really listen," freshman guard Rylan Griffen said. "We didn’t come out ready to fight. The locker room, we just are focused on getting better. There was a point you could kind of feel that we thought we were kind of untouchable."

Oklahoma proved otherwise Saturday. The Sooners dominated most of the game, crushing Alabama 93-69 in Norman at the Lloyd Noble Center. It's the third-largest win by an unranked team against a team ranked in the top two of the AP poll, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The 24-point loss is also the worst loss during Oats' four seasons at Alabama (18-3, 8-0 SEC).

“To be honest with you, I don’t think we’ve been playing great for a couple weeks," Oats said. "We’ve definitely lost our edge a little bit. They got us at the right time. We’ve got to figure out how to get it back.”

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) celebrates with fans as they rush the court after the Sooners beat No. 2 Alabama.
Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) celebrates with fans as they rush the court after the Sooners beat No. 2 Alabama.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get daily updates in your inbox

This much was clear earlier this week when Alabama had to come from behind to beat unranked Mississippi State by one bucket at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide's intensity wasn't where it needed to be in the first half against the Bulldogs, but a halftime emphasis from the coaching staff on playing harder registered with Alabama, and it escaped with the win. That didn't happen again Saturday.

"Tried to tell our guys mature teams learn from a win," Oats said. "We obviously weren’t mature enough to learn from a win. Hopefully, a loss will help us wake up a little bit."

If Alabama isn't awake after Oklahoma (12-9, 2-6 Big 12), it never will be.

The Sooners' offense operated at will against Alabama's defense. Oklahoma seldom faced resistance, and the stellar shooting from the Sooners made Alabama pay for defensive breakdowns.

In the first half, Oklahoma shot 68% from the field as it went 19-for-28. It also made six of eight from beyond the arc. Grant Sherfield and Jalen Hill led the charge offensively, and Alabama couldn't stop them. Sherfield finished with 30 points and six assists. Hill tallied 26 points with eight rebounds.

"Sherfield, we had no answer for him," Oats said. "We obviously didn’t do a good enough job."

Oklahoma finished the game having shot 58% from the field and 69% from beyond the arc. Both were season-highs against the Crimson Tide. Gonzaga had previously held those marks at 57.1% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc. That was also Alabama's most recent loss prior to Oklahoma.

"Our defense was nowhere close to where it needed to be to compete in this game," Oats said.

The offense really wasn't either. Alabama's starters went a combined 13-for-40 (33%) from the field. Alabama also finished 6-for-22 (27%) from deep, which is a problem for a team that relies on 3-pointers. Griffen, who led Alabama in scoring with 15 points, hit three of them.

There was a period in the second half spanning almost nine minutes in which the Crimson Tide didn't score a field goal. Almost nine minutes.

"I didn’t do a good enough job getting these guys ready to play," Oats said. "I’ve got to figure out a better way to let these guys know what we’ve got to do and get them motivated to play a little harder."

The edge has been missing the past two games, but it can be regained.

After the Gonzaga loss, Oats asked the players for what they want to be known. Words like tough, gritty, blue collar, hard-playing, unselfish all popped up, Oats said.

Many of those qualities became staples during the nine-game winning streak that ended Saturday.

"We weren’t the toughest; we weren’t the grittiest; we weren’t the most blue collar; and we didn't play the hardest tonight," Oats said. "All of the stuff we say we wanted to be, that I felt like we got back after the Gonzaga loss, it kind of went right back to ground zero on that stuff. We’ve got to figure out: how bad do we want to be that again?"

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Network. Reach him via email: nkelly@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball gets wake-up call in blowout loss to Oklahoma

Latest Stories

  • How a MAGA Split With Big Business Could Break the Economy

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Washington was on the brink of careening off the so-called fiscal cliff in 2011, recalcitrant congressional Republicans were facing pressure from a crucial ally.The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country’s most powerful business lobby, had a clear message to GOP lawmakers who wanted to take the debt limit hostage in order to force spending cuts: quit messing around.They urged Republicans to extend the federal government’s borrowing a

  • With return booked, Sage Northcutt explains issues that caused four-year absence from MMA

    Sage Northcutt explains issues that kept him out of the cage for four years.

  • Dallas Cowboys’ reality: Dak Prescott isn’t going anywhere. He needs serious help

    Given Dak Prescott’s contract, he’s not going anywhere — and it’s up to the Cowboys to give him assistance

  • Jim Jordan Asked A Question About Kayleigh McEnany. It Did Not Go Well.

    The Ohio Republican received a series of blunt reminders.

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin's short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped the Indiana Pacers close out a rally from 21 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Tuesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak to stay ahead of 10th-place Chicago in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers played again without injured point guard Tyrese Haliburton and this time without his replacement, Andrew Nembhard,

  • Oilers' Klim Kostin refuses to take photo with Flames fan until concession is made

    It's easy to see why Klim Kostin has quickly become a fan favourite in Edmonton.

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith signs extension with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith is staying put. The Canadian defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday. Smith was slated to become a free agent next month. The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played a pivotal role in Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Toronto Argonauts in November. He blocked Marc Liegghio's 47-yard field goal try with 54 seconds remaining to cement the Argos' upset victory, the franchise's 18th CFL title. The six-foot-two, 245-p

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • Bills' thankful Hamlin speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts. "It was just a lot to process within my

  • 'We got it out': Jack Edwards reveals what he said in apology to Pat Maroon

    The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.

  • Suns win 4th straight, roll past Hornets 128-97

    PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night. The Suns built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early in the third. Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable victory. Johnson was hot from the outset, scoring 16 points in the first quarter by making all six of his shots, including

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews sidelined for at least three weeks with knee sprain

    Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the team announced Friday. The 25-year-old centre has 25 goals and 53 points in 47 contests this season. Matthews missed two games earlier this month with an undisclosed injury and an illness. Last season's Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP was on the ice for Mitch Marner's overtime goal against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. The team said in a tweet the injury was suffered during that game. “(He is) such

  • Canucks sign forward Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year extension

    The 26-year-old has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season.

  • Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings. Boldy, who assisted on Zuccarello’s winner, had his third multi-goal game of the season. The 21-year-ol

  • Fort McMurray businesses ramping up for Arctic Winter Games

    The 2023 Arctic Winter Games are just a few days away and businesses in Fort McMurray are preparing for an influx of athletes, coaches and spectators. The games are scheduled to begin on Sunday in Wood Buffalo, and wrap up on Feb. 4. Noeme Kopecky, manager of Yogen Fruz, said she's been bringing in extra staff and stuffing her freezers and fridges to try and prepare for the event. For the week of the games, Kopecky has tripled her food orders. "Hopefully it's enough," Kopecky said. "We don't eve