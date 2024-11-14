No. 19 Washington State aims for fifth straight win as Cougars face resurgent New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Washington State would seem to have an enormous advantage over New Mexico on Saturday, especially when it comes to motivation.

The No. 19 Cougars (8-1, No. 18 CFP ) are looking to sweep their final three games and perhaps enter the discussions for a spot in the 12-team playoffs. Washington State has won four straight games.

But New Mexico has its own incentive. After opening the season 0-4 under new coach Bronco Mendenhall, the Lobos have gone 4-2 and now have an outside shot at bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. New Mexico is looking for that keystone win that could pave the team’s path to respectability.

So the stakes are high for both teams entering the game

“This is a team on the rise. I would say there’s no doubt about it,” Cougars coach Jake Dickert said of the Lobos. “You can see that (Mendenhall) is building something. And when you build something, it takes a little while to kind of see the fruits of your labor. In those early games, they were setting a foundation. I think he might be doing the best job of the country of utilizing their personnel.”

Mendenhall, however, is trying to look at this game as just another chance to move forward.

“Washington State’s a good team. They’re, just no offense to anyone, they’re the next team that we play to improve our program,” he said. “And I know you’ve heard me say that before, and you’re probably like, when is that going to change? Never. It’s the next game for our team to improve. Ranked? Really cool. Their record? Awesome.”

Expect a Shootout

Washington State is averaging 39.3 points per game, which ranks eighth in the country. The Lobos are 30th, scoring 33.4 points.

The Cougars are allowing 27 points a game, checking in at 88th, while New Mexico is allowing 38.3 points a game, 130th among the 133 total teams.

Defensive Challenges

Even for teams without defensive issues, Washington State presents a difficult task because of quarterback John Mateer.

“It’s a challenge,” Mendenhall said of trying to shut down a quarterback like Mateer. “Because a quarterback that’s able to create and able to run challenges your defensive numbers. So anytime you want to play zone or play man free, or have anyone extra, that’s a challenge because that means now every other defensive player will have to beat a block to make a play.”

New Mexico has its own playmaker under center in Devon Dampier, who ranks just behind Mateer in total offense.

“This quarterback is a problem,” Dickert said. “He has more yards from scrimmage than John does. And hopefully that wakes everybody up. Like this guy is real. He’s shorter, he’s super fast. He has one of the highest explosive play rates in the country.”

Looking Ahead

Washington State goes on to visit Oregon State, which along with the Cougars is one of only two teams left in the Pac-12 after realignment, then finishes the regular season against Wyoming in the only season of a scheduling alliance with the Mountain West. The Pac-12 is rebuilding with Mountain West teams Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State for 2026.

New Mexico finishes its regular season at Hawaii after a bye week. Depending on the outcome Saturday, the game could be a final push for a bowl bid — most likely as Mountain West representative to the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.

Glen Rosales, The Associated Press