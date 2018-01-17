No. 19 Seton Hall turns attention to Creighton

The stars came out to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Saturday to watch Seton Hall and Georgetown in a Big East battle.

The stars that weren't inside the arena all were aligned outside for the No. 19 Pirates to put on a show and defeat the Hoyas in a game that honored Seton Hall's magical 1992-93 Big East championship team.

"Everyone wanted to win for those guys," Pirates senior center Angel Delgado said. "They're legends. That's what we're trying to be, too."

"It was wonderful; it was surreal," forward Ish Sanogo also told the Asbury Park Press. "To have them come back and say, 'You guys remind us of us' it feels special."

Thanks to a veteran cast led by Delgado, Desi Rodriguez and Khadeen Carrington, this year's Pirates (15-3, 4-1 Big East) are reminding a lot of people of that special team, which included Terry Dehere, Jerry Walker and Arturas Karnishovas, and was coached by P.J. Carlesimo.

Twenty years ago, the Pirates rolled through the regular season and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But then came Western Kentucky and those honored Saturday still can taste the bitter loss.

While this year's team is honored to be compared to that squad, they have their sights on a bigger prize. But first things first and the challenge of the Creighton Bluejays (14-4, 4-2) on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb., has Kevin Willard's full attention.

The two played three weeks ago with the Pirates rallying for a 90-84 victory. Delgado led Seton Hall with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Both teams put up a clunker this past week; Seton Hall, ranked No. 13 at the time, was walloped by Marquette and lost 84-64 before taking it out on the Hoyas on Saturday.

The Bluejays fell out of The Associated Press Top 25 poll after a loss to No. 10 Xavier.