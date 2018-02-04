No. 19 North Carolina ends 3-game skid, beating Pitt 96-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina finally got its offense - and maybe its confidence - going again.

Luke Maye scored 26 points to help the 19th-ranked Tar Heels beat Pittsburgh 96-65 on Saturday night, ending their first three-game losing streak in four years.

''Our guys around here, you lose a couple and the kids start feeling the pressure because they're such good kids,'' UNC coach Roy Williams said.

The response was a positive, if for no other reason than the Tar Heels (17-7, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) had a relatively stress-free night while matching their best scoring output in league play.

The Tar Heels also shot 51 percent, made 11 3-pointers and dominated the boards (47-28) en route to 22 second-chance points. Maye led six players in double figures, including junior Kenny Williams, who had his best scoring night after several rough games. And Theo Pinson (13 rebounds, eight assists) played a strong floor game.

In short, they made things look routine against a team that's yet to win an ACC game.

''We needed tonight,'' Pinson said.

UNC found itself in a close game late in the first half before blowing it open with a big run spanning halftime. Graduate transfer Cameron Johnson scored eight points against his former team in UNC's 14-3 half-ending flurry, which grew to 25-5 when Joel Berry II hit his fourth 3-pointer for a 56-37 lead with 16:48 left.

Freshman Marcus Carr scored 22 points for the Panthers (8-16, 0-11), who hit eight first-half 3s to hang around but made 2 of 16 after halftime as the Tar Heels' lead ballooned.

That sent Pitt to its 11th straight loss, the longest skid in program history.

''They played well obviously,'' Panthers coach Kevin Stallings said. ''I didn't think that we did so much, but certainly you have to give them credit. It probably wasn't the most ideal time to catch them.''