No. 19 of Martinsville winner Martin Truex Jr. clears post-race inspection

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. passed post-race technical inspection Wednesday after winning the NASCAR Cup Series’ Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Truex’s race-winning car was found to be compliant with the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book after the 263-mile event at the .526-mile Virginia short track.

With post-race teardown complete, the race results are official. Meanwhile, there were two cars with one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection, the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott and the No. 18 JGR Toyota of Kyle Busch. Those safety infractions usually mean a $10,000 fine for the crew chief.

This is the second year of a post-race process to bring a more timely approach to inspection for all three NASCAR national series. Competition officials announced before the 2019 season that thorough post-race inspections would take place shortly after the checkered flag at the track instead of midweek at the NASCAR Research & Development Center. Those inspections come with a stiffer deterrence structure that includes disqualification for significant rules infractions.

NASCAR will still inspect cars at the R&D Center as needed to monitor trends and parts compliance.