No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team fails inspection twice, crew member ejected at Dover

The Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. failed pre-qualifying inspection twice at Dover International Speedway, resulting in the ejection of one of the team’s engineers.

The violation came just before Saturday’s Busch Pole Qualifying for Sunday’s Drydene 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM) at the 1-mile track. In addition to the removal of a team engineer, Truex’s No. 19 team will also forfeit 15 minutes of practice time in the series’ next race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 11-13). The No. 19 will start third on the grid in Sunday’s race.

Saturday’s session serves as the final inspection before Sunday’s 400-lap, 400-miler opening race of the Round of 12 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Truex won two races in the opening Round of 16 and enters Sunday’s race second in the point standings.