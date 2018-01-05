No. 19 Cincinnati survives road scare to top Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Stuck in a losing streak and clinging to a two-point lead over a Top 25 team, perhaps Temple coach Fran Dunphy should have taken a swig out of a water bottle instead of taking a swing at one.

Angered over an offensive foul whistled against the Owls, Dunphy - who would rarely be confused with his Hall of Fame predecessor John Chaney for furious outbursts - smacked the bottle on the scorer's table and the plastic container soared onto the court.

Dunphy was whistled for a technical - and No. 19 Cincinnati pounced.

The Bearcats took the lead off the T, then capped their rally when Jacob Evans III hit the winner with .4 seconds to play to send the Bearcats to a 55-53 win over Temple on Thursday night.

''I'm usually pretty good at grabbing the bottle,'' Dunphy said. ''I fumbled it and it went on the court. One official came from the other side and said, 'I have to call it.'''

Dunphy clearly didn't mean to send the bottle to a landing spot just shy of midcourt. But his open-hand slap with 2:20 left turned the tide toward the Bearcats.

''That's not my style,'' Dunphy said. ''I don't get technical fouls. I don't want players getting them and I shouldn't be getting them either.''

Cincinnati forward Gary Clark made one of two free throws off the technical to cut the Bearcats' deficit to one. Kyle Washington put the Bearcats ahead 52-50 on a 3-pointer off a loose ball rebound from Clark's miss.

Alani Moore II scored three straight points for Temple that tied the game at 53-all.

Evans hit the jumper from a step inside the top of the 3-point arc over Josh Brown in the final second to win it.

''I just tried to use my size and get a shot up on the rim,'' Evans said. ''Everybody's watching. It's a nationally televised game. That should be enough juice there. If people want to get to the next level, you've got to perform every night.''