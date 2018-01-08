No. 19 Cincinnati overcomes poor shooting, beats SMU 76-56

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) -- Cincinnati showed that in a matchup of stingy defensive teams, a lot of effort overcomes a lot of missed shots.

Jacob Evans III scored 18 points, and Gary Clark had a big second half as the 19th-ranked Bearcats pulled away to a 76-56 victory over SMU on Sunday, extending the longest active home-court winning streak in the country.

The game matched the American Athletic Conference's top defensive teams, and it showed in the first half as they went a combined 15-for-52 from the field and the Bearcats led 34-20.

''We're not always pretty at times, but our effort's tremendous and as a coach, you appreciate that,'' Cincinnati's Mick Cronin said.

Cincinnati (14-2, 3-0) broke it open with a 12-point run late in the first half featuring Evans' 3-pointer. Clark scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half as the Bearcats finally got the ball inside and pushed the lead to 20. Instead of allowing SMU to double-team him, Clark started heading for the basket as soon as he got the ball.

''It was more me taking too long,'' Clark said. ''I'm allowing them to come and trap. In the second half once they got it to me, I was going.''

SMU (12-5, 2-2) shot only 35.7 percent from the field and had 18 turnovers that set up 26 of Cincinnati's points. Jarrey Foster led the Mustangs with 16 points.

''Beyond frustrating,'' SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. ''It was as frustrating as any game I can remember in a number of years. Whenever you turn the ball over that many times and just play so sloppy, it's just really hard.''

The Bearcats have won 35 straight home games on two courts. They've gone 9-0 while playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.