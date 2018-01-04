No. 19 Cincinnati goes to Temple with five-game win streak

Cincinnati is on a five-game winning streak filled with double-digit wins but may encounter a difficult time getting another comfortable victory.

The 19th-ranked Bearcats put their winning streak on the line Thursday when they visit Temple for a meeting in the raucous Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Cincinnati (12-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) has won its last five games by an average of 24 points. After closing out non-conference play with an 81-62 win over Cleveland State on Dec. 21, the Bearcats coasted to an 82-48 win over Memphis on Sunday.

Cincinnati is returning to the site of one of its more grittier wins from last season. On Dec. 28. 2016, the Bearcats posted a 56-50 win despite shooting 32.8 percent from the field.

"They shoot the three extremely well and they always play well against us, even though last year we won both games," Bearcats coach Mick Cronin said. "And historically we haven't shot the ball well there for whatever reason."

Cronin may be thinking of the Jan. 18 meeting in Cincinnati when the Bearcats posted an 81-74 victory despite allowing Temple to shoot 46.2 percent from 3-point range.

One player who experienced a difficult time against Temple last season is forward Gary Clark. He was the third-leading scorer for the Bearcats last season and is the second-leading scorer this year at 12.5 points, but in last year's trip to Philadelphia he scored 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting and then was held to seven points in 35 minutes in the second meeting.

Before eking out wins in last year's trip to Temple, Cincinnati was dealt a 67-65 loss in 2015-16 and a 75-59 defeat the previous season.

"I think I've won up there one time," Clark told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Playing in their arena, something about playing there, they play well."