No. 19 Auburn faces Missouri in battle of Tigers

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is a little worried.

"Our 3-point percentage defense is not very good," Pearl said Monday, according to the website SEC Country. "I think that has to do with some of our size. Teams that shoot open 3's tend to make them. When they get contested 3's, either because of length or things like that, they tend to miss them."

On Wednesday, 19th-ranked Auburn will travel to face a Missouri team that features three players -- Jordan Barnett, Kassius Robertson and Jordan Geist -- who all shoot better than 40 percent from behind the arc.

Auburn is 145th in the nation in 3-point field goal defense at 34.5 percent. Robertson, Missouri's leading scorer (15.2 points per game), has shot 42 percent from deep while making 55 3-pointers.

But he's coming off back-to-back disappointing games.

In a win over Tennessee last week and a Saturday loss at Texas A&M, Robertson was 2-for-10 from beyond the arc and just 4-for-23 overall.

Robertson said Missouri is still "learning to win" and needs to bounce back from past mistakes.

"It doesn't really matter if you can't finish," he told The Kansas City Star.

And finishing has been a problem.

On Saturday, Missouri rallied to within one midway through the second half but couldn't stay with the Aggies late.

"You've got to do it consistently," Robertson said. "We've been in countless close games this season. We've got to learn how to consistently keep leads and take care of the ball at the end of the game and execute at the end of the game."

Over its past eight games, Missouri (13-6, 3-3 SEC) alternated wins and losses, but as Pearl noted, is 12-1 at home.

"They've lost once at home -- to Florida at the buzzer," Pearl said. "They've played a very tough schedule. They're really good. They're big, they're deep, they're picked really high in our league -- they're one of the better ball-screen teams that I've seen, and they shoot the 3 really well."